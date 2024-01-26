Facts of systematic illegal collection of money from entrepreneurs engaged in wholesale and retail trade on Turatali market in Kara-Suu were revealed. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the director, using her official position and threatening to demolish the containers, annually demanded from tenants from $5,000 to $10,000 for conclusion and renewal of the lease agreement. The tenants were forced to hand over the required amount to her.

«On January 24, after the transfer of $5,000, the director of the market was detained and taken to the temporary detention center of SCNS,» the press service said.

During the search at her place of residence, $135,600, 1,113,800 soms, gold items (earrings, rings, chains), 10 gold bars with a total weight of 1 kilogram and a Range Rover car manufactured in 2017 were seized.