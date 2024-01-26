15:44
USD 89.32
EUR 97.35
RUB 1.01
English

Up to $10,000 extorted from entrepreneurs on Kara-Suu market, director detained

Facts of systematic illegal collection of money from entrepreneurs engaged in wholesale and retail trade on Turatali market in Kara-Suu were revealed. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the director, using her official position and threatening to demolish the containers, annually demanded from tenants from $5,000 to $10,000 for conclusion and renewal of the lease agreement. The tenants were forced to hand over the required amount to her.

«On January 24, after the transfer of $5,000, the director of the market was detained and taken to the temporary detention center of SCNS,» the press service said.

During the search at her place of residence, $135,600, 1,113,800 soms, gold items (earrings, rings, chains), 10 gold bars with a total weight of 1 kilogram and a Range Rover car manufactured in 2017 were seized.
link: https://24.kg/english/285158/
views: 120
Print
Related
Member of Butun Kyrgyzstan party convicted for Facebook post
Parliament deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev placed in SCNS pretrial detention center
Architect of Lenin district of Bishkek detained
Three commanders of military unit suspected of beating soldiers
Three Kyrgyzstanis kidnap man in St. Petersburg and extort money
Organized crime group member detained in Osh city for extortion
Member of Butun Kyrgyzstan party sentenced for social media post
Activist Zarina Torokulova sentenced to five years for reposting
Searches of journalists' houses from several media outlets continue
Foreigner detained in Bishkek after stabbing his friend with scissors
Popular
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
26 January, Friday
15:29
New Perinatal Center opened in Bishkek with participation of President New Perinatal Center opened in Bishkek with participati...
15:19
Raiymbek Matraimov put on wanted list, SCNS opens criminal case
15:02
Detention of journalists: Ombudsman sends letter to Internal Affairs Department
14:36
Up to $10,000 extorted from entrepreneurs on Kara-Suu market, director detained
14:11
124 new buses delivered to Bishkek