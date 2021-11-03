17:28
USD 84.80
EUR 98.27
RUB 1.19
English

Resident of Zhumgal district detained for rape of 13-year-old daughter

A 54-year-old man is suspected of rape of his 13-year-old daughter in Zhumgal district. The Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the man had been raping his daughter for a long time. The fact was registered.

«It turned out during the investigation that in 2010 the man was convicted of the murder of his wife. In 2018, after serving his sentence, he was released from prison. The suspect stated during interrogation that he had sexual relations with his daughter in July 2021, he also tried to do it earlier. According to the girl, her father had raped her for two years. The suspect has been taken into custody,» the Internal Affairs Department said.
link: https://24.kg/english/212560/
views: 36
Print
Related
Several men rape girl with disability for year in Talas region
Man rapes his 13-year-old stepdaughter for three years in Talas
Resident of Sokuluk district detained after attempt to rape 10-year-old girl
Man suspected of raping his daughter in Uzgen district
26-year-old resident of Kyrgyz-Chek rapes seven-year-old girl
Kyrgyzstani suspected of rape of minor girl detained in Russia
Four-year-old Kyrgyz girl raped in Turkey, suspect arrested
Court could acquit foreigner abusing wife for ten years in Bishkek
Schoolgirl raped in Osh city by men she met on Instagram
Suspect in rape of own daughter arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow
Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek
Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia
Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy
3 November, Wednesday
17:15
Resident of Zhumgal district detained for rape of 13-year-old daughter Resident of Zhumgal district detained for rape of 13-ye...
15:44
USA includes Kyrgyzstan in list of countries with low risk of COVID-19 infection
15:27
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 247.4 million people globally
15:12
Wanted for fraud Kyrgyzstani detained in Moscow
15:03
Tajik side makes attempt to build bridge at disputed section of border