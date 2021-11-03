Resident of Zhumgal district detained for rape of 13-year-old daughter

A 54-year-old man is suspected of rape of his 13-year-old daughter in Zhumgal district. The Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the man had been raping his daughter for a long time. The fact was registered.

«It turned out during the investigation that in 2010 the man was convicted of the murder of his wife. In 2018, after serving his sentence, he was released from prison. The suspect stated during interrogation that he had sexual relations with his daughter in July 2021, he also tried to do it earlier. According to the girl, her father had raped her for two years. The suspect has been taken into custody,» the Internal Affairs Department said.