President of Kyrgyzstan signs law toughening punishment for child rape

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code.

According to them, courts will now be able to sentence men over 60 years old to life imprisonment for crimes against sexual inviolability and sexual freedom of a child.

Previously, the Criminal Code said that life imprisonment shall not be imposed on:

  • Women;
  • Persons who committed a crime before the age of 18;
  • Men who have reached the age of 60 at the time of the crime.

Changes were also made to the Criminal Procedure Code, according to which the court can not deliver a guilty verdict without imposing punishment in cases of crimes against the sexual integrity and sexual freedom of a child.

It should be noted that the Law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic (Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes)» was adopted by the Parliament on April 11, 2024.
