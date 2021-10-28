11:15
Citizen of India attacked and robbed in Bishkek

A citizen of India was attacked and robbed in Bishkek. The Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of the capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The victim wrote a statement to the police and said that three men, threatening him with a knife, took away from him $3,000, 7,000 soms, four iPhones, three Redmi mobile phones, a laptop, headphones, wrist watch, a jacket, a t-shirt and boots on October 19 at about 20.00 in one of the houses on Moskovskaya Street. The men tied the foreigner up and then fled. The total damage is being calculated.

The fact was registered; pre-trial proceedings were started under article 202 «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Law enforcement officers detained four suspects. The Leninsky District Court placed three men in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek for two months. A 17-year-old girl was placed under the supervision of her parents.
