Citizen of India attacked and robbed in Bishkek

A citizen of India was attacked and robbed in Bishkek. The Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of the capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.
The fact was registered; pre-trial proceedings were started under article 202 «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Law enforcement officers detained four suspects. The Leninsky District Court placed three men in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek for two months. A 17-year-old girl was placed under the supervision of her parents.