Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan to buy 43 ambulances

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan will buy 43 ambulances. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, the ministry plans to purchase equipment of class B. For these purposes, the ministry has budgeted 167,700,000 soms. The price also includes medical equipment.

Earlier it became known that the Eurasian Development Bank allocates a grant of $3 million. The Ministry of Health and Social Development plans to use these funds to purchase 40 ambulances and 70 more medical vehicles.