Festival of films from Kyrgyzstan held in India

Festival of films from Kyrgyzstan ended in India yesterday. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the country reported.

In his welcoming speech, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to India Asein Isaev told about the «Kyrgyz miracle». He noted that this year the national cinema celebrates its 80th anniversary and the works of the current film directors also win prizes at various international festivals.

He reminded about celebration of the 80th anniversary of Bolot Shamshiev, an outstanding director of Soviet and Kyrgyz cinema, who shot such famous films as «Scarlet Poppies of Issyk-Kul», «Early Cranes», «Wolf’s Pit», this year.

Within the framework of the festival, a film based on the work of Chingiz Aitmatov «Mother’s Field», as well as «Kurmanjan Datka» and «Song of the Tree» movies have been screened.

An agreement was reached on holding a number of events aimed at cultural rapprochement between the two countries.

Within the framework of the festival, the Embassy organized a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic.