15:14
USD 84.79
EUR 98.03
RUB 1.17
English

Festival of films from Kyrgyzstan held in India

Festival of films from Kyrgyzstan ended in India yesterday. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the country reported.

In his welcoming speech, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to India Asein Isaev told about the «Kyrgyz miracle». He noted that this year the national cinema celebrates its 80th anniversary and the works of the current film directors also win prizes at various international festivals.

He reminded about celebration of the 80th anniversary of Bolot Shamshiev, an outstanding director of Soviet and Kyrgyz cinema, who shot such famous films as «Scarlet Poppies of Issyk-Kul», «Early Cranes», «Wolf’s Pit», this year.

Within the framework of the festival, a film based on the work of Chingiz Aitmatov «Mother’s Field», as well as «Kurmanjan Datka» and «Song of the Tree» movies have been screened.

An agreement was reached on holding a number of events aimed at cultural rapprochement between the two countries.

Within the framework of the festival, the Embassy organized a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/209788/
views: 105
Print
Related
Kumtor developments: Kyrgyzstan offers its gold to India
Films from Kyrgyzstan win two prizes at Kinoshock Film Festival
Kyrgyzstan to supply gold, dried fruits and resin to India
Film from Kyrgyzstan wins two prizes at film festival in Portugal
MFA resolves issue of transportation of bodies of Kyrgyzstanis from India
Kyrgyzstani and her 12-month-old son found murdered in New Delhi
Film from Kyrgyzstan to be screened at festival in Italy
Kyrgyz film awarded prize for best script at festival in Kazakhstan
Film from Kyrgyzstan to be screened at Arouca Film Festival in Portugal
Akyrky Koch film to be screened at Film Festival in Colombia
Popular
Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified
Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work
Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries
8 October, Friday
14:55
Database of children in difficult life situation created in Kyrgyzstan Database of children in difficult life situation creat...
14:37
Festival of films from Kyrgyzstan held in India
14:24
Sadyr Japarov congratulates athletes on medals at World Wrestling Championship
14:14
Taxpayers affected by Batken events provided with benefits
13:45
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 8th place in ranking of most polluted cities