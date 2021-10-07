13:07
Aibek Dzhunushaliev: €10.5 million wasted on landfill

At least €10.5 million out of €22 million, allocated by the European Development Bank for the reclamation of the Bishkek landfill, have been spent, but nothing was actually done. Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

«We raised the issue of studying the legality of the tenders and terminating the contract with the Estonian company Ehitusfirma Rand Ja Tuulberg AS, which was the contractor for the reclamation and conservation of the smoking areas of the landfill. They, as partners, had to carry out a number of agreed work, but in fact they did not. We are ready to sue, if necessary,» he said.

The head of the city admitted that the landfill is on the verge of an environmental disaster to date.

In 2013, the government of Kyrgyzstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development signed a loan agreement to finance the project «Improving the solid waste management system in Bishkek». It provided for the construction of a waste recycling and sorting plant. Within the framework of the project, the capital was allocated €22 million. Half of this money is a loan that the country will repay with interest.
