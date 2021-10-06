President of Kyrgyzstan to head Cabinet of Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers will be headed by the President of the country. This change was made to the bill on the Cabinet of Ministers, which the Parliament considered in the second reading today.

Responsibility and role of the President in the work of the Cabinet were not spelled out in the draft law in the first reading.

«In accordance with the Constitution, we indicated in the first article of the bill that the executive branch of power is headed by the head of state,» the author of the amendments, MP Aaly Karashev, explained.

In addition, the document includes qualification requirements for members of the Cabinet.

«In addition to higher education, an applicant for civil service must have 10 years of work experience, half of them in a leading position. After approval in office within a week, members of the Cabinet must submit their declarations to the Chairman,» the deputy explained.