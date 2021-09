New deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanatbek Akhmedov took the oath today. He became a deputy from Kyrgyzstan party.

The 38-year-old Kanatbek Akhmedov received a mandate instead of Urmat Samaev, who was elected Mayor of Tokmak city.

Previously, he was the personal assistant of the ex-deputy from the same faction, Cholpon Sultanbekova, until November 2016.