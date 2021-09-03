Gasoline could rise in price by almost two soms in Kyrgyzstan

An export customs duty of $ 19.3 per tonne is applied since September when placing an order for unloading gasoline from Russian oil refineries. The Union of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The organization notes that over the past five years, the volumes of fuel supplied by the Russian side without levying duties have not changed, although the demand for energy resources is constantly growing. As a result, this led to the fact that in August Kyrgyzstan has consumed the entire volume of duty-free gasoline.

«Earlier we applied to the Ministry of Energy and Industry with a request to increase the volume of oil products in the indicative balance. The ministry sent a request to the Ministry of Energy of Russia, but the Russian Federation sent a refusal to reconsider the volumes, referring to the limited resources in the domestic market and the possible introduction of a ban on exports,» the Union of Oil Traders said.

Due to the application of the export customs duty, gasoline may rise in price by 1.3-1.7 soms per liter of fuel.

Oil traders believe that it is urgently necessary to redistribute the resource at the expense of unused volumes in the balance sheet for oil (50,000 tonnes) and diesel fuel (50,000 tonnes) in favor of gasoline. This measure would allow domestic companies to receive gasoline for another three months without the export customs duty.