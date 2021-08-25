Businessmen from Tatarstan arrive in Kyrgyzstan

A meeting of representatives of business circles of Tatarstan with entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan took place today at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic. Its press service reported.

The Russian delegation arrived in Bishkek with a business mission. It includes more than 20 companies in different areas of the economy: agriculture, manufacturing and construction equipment, certification of products, forestry, water and gas supply, metallurgy and mining, wholesale of construction materials, soap and cosmetic products.

«The business circles of Tatarstan are interested in establishing business contacts and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with domestic entrepreneurs in areas of interest to them. Today’s meeting was held with the participation of the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the City Hall and deputies of Karakol, as well as domestic companies Kuluke LLC, Tashtemir OJSC, Ayu Pharm LLC, New Norm group of companies, Cortex LLC,» the statement says.

During the meeting, the companies familiarized the participants and guests with their activities and expressed their readiness for fruitful cooperation. The Russian side will also take part in the B2B business forum, which is to be held on August 27 in Bishkek. The business mission of Tatarstan in Kyrgyzstan will last until August 30.