16:27
USD 84.64
EUR 99.27
RUB 1.14
English

Businessmen from Tatarstan arrive in Kyrgyzstan

A meeting of representatives of business circles of Tatarstan with entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan took place today at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic. Its press service reported.

The Russian delegation arrived in Bishkek with a business mission. It includes more than 20 companies in different areas of the economy: agriculture, manufacturing and construction equipment, certification of products, forestry, water and gas supply, metallurgy and mining, wholesale of construction materials, soap and cosmetic products.

«The business circles of Tatarstan are interested in establishing business contacts and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with domestic entrepreneurs in areas of interest to them. Today’s meeting was held with the participation of the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the City Hall and deputies of Karakol, as well as domestic companies Kuluke LLC, Tashtemir OJSC, Ayu Pharm LLC, New Norm group of companies, Cortex LLC,» the statement says.

During the meeting, the companies familiarized the participants and guests with their activities and expressed their readiness for fruitful cooperation. The Russian side will also take part in the B2B business forum, which is to be held on August 27 in Bishkek. The business mission of Tatarstan in Kyrgyzstan will last until August 30.
link: https://24.kg/english/205118/
views: 100
Print
Related
Eight departments to have right to inspect business in Kyrgyzstan (list)
Economy Ministry proposes to oblige businessmen to get QR codes
Private companies not want to cooperate with state in Kyrgyzstan
Askar Sydykov: It is important to limit interference in work of business
Sadyr Japarov's meeting with business: What president entrusts to officials
Prosecutor General's Office to become key body for protection of business
Sadyr Japarov: Officials will go to jail for sabotage and bureaucracy
Sadyr Japarov instructs to create Anti-Corruption Business Council
Ulukbek Maripov and Robin Ord-Smith discuss protection of entrepreneurs
Branch of Kazan Federal University could be opened in Bishkek
Popular
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months
Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district
Bishkek hosts stylized national Kyrgyz dresses fashion show Bishkek hosts stylized national Kyrgyz dresses fashion show
25 August, Wednesday
15:51
Kyrgyzstan issues postage stamp to mark 30th anniversary of independence Kyrgyzstan issues postage stamp to mark 30th anniversar...
15:38
Businessmen from Tatarstan arrive in Kyrgyzstan
15:27
Truck burns down in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh highway
14:34
Refugees from Afghanistan intend to continue protests in Bishkek
14:23
Mudflows flood courtyards of several houses in Tyup district