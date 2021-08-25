14:54
New composition of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan approved

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on Some Issues of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In accordance with Paragraph 8 Part 1 of Article 70 of the Constitution, the head of state forms and heads the Security Council.

A new composition has been formed:

— President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chairman of the Security Council;

— Deputy Chairman of the Security Council;

— Secretary of the Security Council;

— Members of the Security Council.

Members of the Security Council:

— Speaker of the Parliament;

— Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers;

— Presidential Chief of Staff;

— Secretary of State;

— Prosecutor General;

— Head of the state body in the field of defense;

— Head of the state body in the field of foreign affairs;

— Head of the state body in the field of emergency situations;

— Head of the state body in the field of internal affairs;

— Head of the state body in the field of ensuring national security.
