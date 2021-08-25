New composition of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan approved

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on Some Issues of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
In accordance with Paragraph 8 Part 1 of Article 70 of the Constitution, the head of state forms and heads the Security Council.
A new composition has been formed:
— President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chairman of the Security Council;
— Deputy Chairman of the Security Council;
— Secretary of the Security Council;
— Members of the Security Council.
Members of the Security Council:
— Speaker of the Parliament;
— Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers;
— Presidential Chief of Staff;
— Secretary of State;
— Prosecutor General;
— Head of the state body in the field of defense;
— Head of the state body in the field of foreign affairs;
— Head of the state body in the field of emergency situations;
— Head of the state body in the field of internal affairs;
— Head of the state body in the field of ensuring national security.