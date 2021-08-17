Fuel prices grow by 2-2.8 soms for month in Kyrgyzstan

Fuel prices continue to rise in Kyrgyzstan in August. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation reported.

Price of gasoline AI 80 increased by 4 percent, AI 92 — by 5 percent, and diesel fuel — by 4.4 percent. At the same time, since the beginning of the year, the growth in prices for fuels and lubricants reached 60 percent for gasoline and up to 40 percent — for diesel fuel.

«The increase in retail prices for fuels and lubricants in Kyrgyzstan is associated with an increase in wholesale selling prices at Russian refineries since the beginning of 2021. Under the contracts for July, compared with June, the wholesale selling prices at Russian refineries increased to $ 65 per tonne,» the state agency said.