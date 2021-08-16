11:58
USD 84.79
EUR 99.57
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstani becomes champion at Open FC Mixed Martial Arts Tournament

Kyrgyzstani won the Grand Prix and became the Open FC bantamweight champion at the Mixed Martial Arts Tournament, which ended in Bishkek.

In the main fight, Alimardan Abdykarov (15-6-1) defeated Ayk Kazaryan (13-2) from Armenia via TKO in the third round.

According to the organizers, the winner also received a prize of 1 million rubles.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Adilet Omurbek, lost to a Russian Oleg Kubanov.

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Armenia participated in the tournament.
link: https://24.kg/english/204060/
views: 104
Print
Related
UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Issyk-Kul region to host Pearl of Kyrgyzstan Martial Arts Festival
Kyrgyzstani knocks opponent out at MMA tournament in Kazakhstan
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan and Russia start scuffle before tournament
Popular
Kumtor is running at full operating speed Kumtor is running at full operating speed
Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual
Mortality rate grows by almost 12 percent over past 6 months in Kyrgyzstan Mortality rate grows by almost 12 percent over past 6 months in Kyrgyzstan
237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,327 in total 237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,327 in total
16 August, Monday
11:38
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
11:25
Policeman beats his wife in Kara-Suu district
11:19
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
11:06
Kyrgyzstani becomes champion at Open FC Mixed Martial Arts Tournament
10:54
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 207.1 million people globally