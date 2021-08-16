Kyrgyzstani becomes champion at Open FC Mixed Martial Arts Tournament

Kyrgyzstani won the Grand Prix and became the Open FC bantamweight champion at the Mixed Martial Arts Tournament, which ended in Bishkek.

In the main fight, Alimardan Abdykarov (15-6-1) defeated Ayk Kazaryan (13-2) from Armenia via TKO in the third round.

According to the organizers, the winner also received a prize of 1 million rubles.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Adilet Omurbek, lost to a Russian Oleg Kubanov.

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Armenia participated in the tournament.