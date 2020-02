Kyrgyzstani Kanybek Zhanybek uulu won NFC 22 International Mixed Martial Arts Tournament. Its organizers reported.

Competitions were held on January 31 in Aktau (Kazakhstan). The program included 11 fights with participation of athletes from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Kanybek Zhanybek uulu competed in 61.2 kg weight category with Kazakhstani Ruslan Serikpulov. He refused to fight in the third round, and the judge announced a technical knockout.

Two other Kyrgyzstanis, Aizhigit Erkebai uulu and Khabi Askarbek uulu, lost their fights.