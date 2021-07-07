UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to arrive in Kyrgyzstan

UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will visit Kyrgyzstan. PR manager of the EFC tournament Nurperi Sadyrbekova reported.

According to her, the Mixed Martial Arts Tournament of the Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC), owned by the UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, will be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time. The current league champion Ruslan Yamanbaev (Russia) will compete with Busurmankul Abdibait uulu (Kyrgyzstan).

The fight will take place on August 3 at Cholpon-Ata hippodrome. A special guest, the president of the organization, the undefeated UFC champion and the best fighter of the promotion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, will attend the event.