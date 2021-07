Five people were injured in a traffic accident in Boom gorge. The Main Traffic Safety Department confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred on July 30 at about 19.00. A Daewoo Nexia car crashed into a concrete block on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway. Five victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Video from the scene was posted on Telegram channels.