1,650 children get infected in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of pandemic

At least 1,650 children, who got infected with COVID-19, have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since March 2020. Gulzat Maimerova, Director of the Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare, announced at a briefing.

According to her, 866 cases were laboratory confirmed; the diagnosis was made based on the clinical manifestations of coronavirus infection in 784 cases.

Most cases were registered among children from 5 to 15 years old — 685 (41.5 percent), from 1 to 4 years old — 512 (31 percent), up to 12 months old — 263 (16 percent), from 16 to 18 years old — 190 (11.5 percent).

Six children have died.

«Children, like adults, get infected with coronavirus infection, although, according to statistics, there are less cases among them. They less suffer from COVID-19, there are many asymptomatic carriers among them and subclinical forms of the disease. Such children become carriers of the infection much more often than adults, who get sick with pronounced symptoms,» she said.