Too-Ashuu pass was temporarily left without electricity. Press service of Severelectro OJSC reports.

According to it, 35/6 kV Suusamyr substation shut off yesterday at 22.58.

The shut-off occurred due to damage of the 35 kV cable line running from Yug-Suusamyr distribution point. Specialists carry out emergency recovery work. The power supply will be fully restored in the near future.