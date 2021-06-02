10:03
Gasoline prices grow by 42 percent since beginning of 2021 in Kyrgyzstan

Retail gasoline prices have grown by 42 percent in January-May 2021. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Price of diesel fuel has grown by 28 percent during the same period. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation associates this with an increase in the wholesale selling prices at Russian refineries.

«Despite the fact that the increase in prices is objective, the state agency has presented a number of requirements. Participants of the fuel and lubricants market must strictly adhere to the principle of fair competition, apply a tool to contain the price level taking into account the reserves, as well as by optimizing costs. In addition, a written recommendation was issued to prevent an unjustified increase in prices for fuels and lubricants,» the statement says.
