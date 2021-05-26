COVID-19: Health Ministry plans to vaccinate million Kyrgyzstanis by September 1

By September 1, the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan plans to vaccinate about a million citizens against COVID-19. The head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced on the air of Birinchi radio.

According to him, about 77,500 people have been vaccinated to date, 27,000 of them have received the second dose.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev admitted that Kyrgyzstan is lagging behind the developed countries in terms of vaccination rate. But he hopes that by July 1 it will be possible to vaccinate more than 500,000 people, and by September 1 — a million.

«Batches of Sputnik V and Sinopharm vaccines will arrive in Kyrgyzstan one of these days. There should also be 460,000 doses of AstraZeneca,» he said.

The minister added that vaccination would be free of charge for the population. But he did not rule out the possibility that private clinics would vaccinate on a paid basis in the future.

Vaccination with the first dose has been completed in Bishkek. Regions of the republic are also running out of the first component.