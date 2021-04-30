Situation at border: Group of doctors to be sent from Bishkek to Batken

Another group of doctors will be sent from Bishkek to Batken. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

It is planned to send 9 more specialists, in particular, thoracic, vascular surgeons, traumatologists, cardiologists. The ministry confirmed that doctors from Talas region left for Batken the day before. «It was their initiative. All medical specialists are now in reserve. We will send them if necessary,» the ministry stressed.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.