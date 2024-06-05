Health Minister promises increase in salaries of health workers in near future

The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev promised an increase in salaries of health workers in the coming months. He said this at a briefing.

The minister did not give more specific terms and future salary amounts. According to him, they will increase from 50 to 100 percent.

«Our financiers have already done the calculations and given the results to the Cabinet of Ministers. In the coming months, the salaries of doctors, nurses, and junior medical personnel will increase,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He added that salaries of health workers have been doubled since 2021. «To date, a doctor receives on average 24,000 soms, district doctors — 35,000, nurses — 17,000,» the official noted.