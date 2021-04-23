15:16
Security officials, civil servants of Kyrgyzstan trained in cybersecurity

Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Ryskeldi Musaev handed over professional development certificates to employees of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for National Security, the National Bank, the State Service for Digital Development and the State Financial Intelligence Service. Presidential press service reported.

The training was organized for specialists from the CSTO member states on the basis of the Russian National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.
link: https://24.kg/english/191299/
