17:46
USD 84.79
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.10
English

COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan expects 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Kyrgyzstan expects 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus. Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, deliveries are expected in May-June. «All consumables, syringes will be also provided. We receive it through the World Health Organization, we have a storage space,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He noted that the potential complications and side effects of AstraZeneca are worrying. «But we think that before we get it, WHO experts will find the cause of the complications. We will act depending on this. If the WHO says that the cause is the vaccine, then the vaccine will be changed. We do not want to abandon the COVAX program,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

It was reported earlier that Kyrgyzstan suspended the agreement on delivery of AstraZeneca under the COVAX mechanism due to complications arising in Europe after vaccination. In total, the country expects to receive 2.6 million doses of the vaccine.

So far, Kyrgyzstan has received only the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, which will be enough for 75,000 people. More than 3,000 people have been vaccinated.
link: https://24.kg/english/190103/
views: 178
Print
Related
Donors to help Kyrgyzstan with purchase of coronavirus vaccine
Kyrgyzstan's application for 30,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine approved
2,705 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Vaccination of tourism sector employees against coronavirus begins in Turkey
Health Ministry tells about health of vaccinated against COVID-19
Up to 700 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against COVID-19 daily
At least 644 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
SDMK: Vaccination does not violate Muslim fasting rules
Health Ministry explains slow pace of vaccination against COVID-19
Kyrgyzstan allocates 215 million soms for purchase of Sputnik V vaccine
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
14 April, Wednesday
17:14
Election results: Three parties file complaints with TEC of Bishkek Election results: Three parties file complaints with TE...
16:19
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan expects 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
16:12
Corruption, Koi-Tash events: Expert examination of Atambaev commissioned
15:20
Donors to help Kyrgyzstan with purchase of coronavirus vaccine
14:24
Kyrgyzstan's application for 30,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine approved