COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan expects 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Kyrgyzstan expects 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus. Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, deliveries are expected in May-June. «All consumables, syringes will be also provided. We receive it through the World Health Organization, we have a storage space,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He noted that the potential complications and side effects of AstraZeneca are worrying. «But we think that before we get it, WHO experts will find the cause of the complications. We will act depending on this. If the WHO says that the cause is the vaccine, then the vaccine will be changed. We do not want to abandon the COVAX program,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

It was reported earlier that Kyrgyzstan suspended the agreement on delivery of AstraZeneca under the COVAX mechanism due to complications arising in Europe after vaccination. In total, the country expects to receive 2.6 million doses of the vaccine.

So far, Kyrgyzstan has received only the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, which will be enough for 75,000 people. More than 3,000 people have been vaccinated.