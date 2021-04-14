14:42
Kyrgyzstan's application for 30,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine approved

Kyrgyzstan’s application for purchase of 30,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine was approved. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Russian Direct Investment Fund approved the agreement.

«Yesterday evening we were informed that the process has started. We waited almost two weeks, there is a very long queue. The Kyrgyz Embassy in the Russian Federation rendered great assistance. We hope that the vaccine will arrive by the end of April. This volume is enough for 15,000 people,» Gulbara Ishenapysova told.

The Ministry of Health noted that the officials of the ministry will meet with representatives of Rospotrebnadzor on April 19. Technical issues of delivery of the first batch of the vaccine are being resolved. It will also be distributed among the regions of the republic. The necessary equipment for maintaining the cold chain is available, the ministry said.

Coronavirus vaccination campaign in Kyrgyzstan started on March 29 thanks to the humanitarian assistance of the PRC. The 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will only be enough for 75,000 people. At least 3,807 people have been vaccinated in the republic, including 1,102 over the past 24 hours.
