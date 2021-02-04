Another criminal case initiated against head of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) started other pre-trial proceedings within a criminal case against the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva and the former chairwoman of the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. Press center of the SCNS reported.

«The facts of abuse of office on the part of representatives of the judiciary were revealed. It has been found out that certain representatives of the judicial branch of government, due to personal hostility, in order to bring unwanted judges to disciplinary responsibility, using their official position, spread discrediting video materials on the Internet. So, in February 2020, a video of a trial was posted on the Internet with participation of a judge of the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek, a prosecutor and a defendant, during which a dispute took place between the judge and the defendant, which caused a negative reaction among social media users,» the State Committee for National Security said.

It is noted that the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Kalieva made a recommendation to the Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Judges to bring the said judge to disciplinary responsibility.

«Official investigation found out that the ex-chairwoman of the Sverdlovsky District Court is directly related to this incident, who in her office personally recorded the specified episode of the criminal trial on her cell phone from the monitor of her office computer. Moreover, it has been found out that during the video recording, she deliberately reduced the sound of the defendant’s remarks in order to compromise the actions of the judge she disliked and to give the appearance of a rude attitude towards the participants of the process,» the statement says.

Gulbara Kalieva concealed this fact and the results of the official investigation. Based on the materials collected by the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security, pre-trial proceedings were initiated against her on the fact of abuse of office.

The Commission received a recommendation against the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court, Gulbara Kalieva. Earlier, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said that a criminal case had been initiated against Gulbara Kalieva. It concerns corruption in the development and implementation of Local Court automated information system.

The former head of the Sverdlovsky District Court, Zhyldyz Ibraimova, is prosecuted together with Gulbara Kalieva.