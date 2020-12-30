About 4,000 sporting events canceled this year in Kyrgyzstan

About 4,000 sporting events have been canceled this year in Kyrgyzstan. The Director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports Kanat Shabdanbaev told at the athletes awarding ceremony.

According to him, due to the coronavirus pandemic, republican and international championships have been canceled in Kyrgyzstan.

«May 2021 be rich in republican sporting events and achievements of domestic athletes,» Kanat Shabdanbaev said.

The head of the state agency awarded the best athletes of the year and noted the merits of their coaches.

«We bow down before the coaches for their tireless work and invaluable contribution to the development of high performance sports. We deeply believe that thanks to your skills the anthem of Kyrgyzstan will proudly sound at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. I also express my gratitude to you, athletes. I am confident that you will withstand all difficulties, having won not only in the sports arena, but also in achieving personal goals,» he said.