The largest boulevard will be built in Bishkek. Acting mayor of the capital, Balbak Tulobaev, reported on his Facebook page.

According to him, the boulevard will be the largest in the city and will be located at the intersection of Aitmatov and Masaliev Streets.

«We will build a boulevard. The largest in Bishkek,» he wrote.

The mayor posted a video showing how the boulevard will look like.