"Corridor of shame" for deputies formed at entrance to Parliament in Bishkek

Another protest takes place near the entrance to the parliament building in Bishkek. At least 11 people participate in it.

They formed the so-called «corridor of shame» for the parliament members. When the deputies enter the building, the protesters shout: «Uyat!» (Shame).

The protesters oppose holding of a referendum and still believe that the deputies of the current convocation have no right to adopt the constitutional bill on the referendum.

Earlier, the parliament deputies adopted the bill on referendum in the first reading. At least 63 deputies were registered at the time of voting. Four of them — Omurbek Tekebayev, Natalya Nikitenko, Evgenia Strokova and Dastan Bekeshev voted against it.

The new draft Constitution has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.