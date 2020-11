A 25-year-old driver was detained who knocked down and killed a pedestrian in Voenno-Antonovka village. The press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported today.

«On November 23, at about 19.30, driver of Lexus-470 car hit a 50-55-year-old man in Voenno-Antonovka village on Frunze Street and fled from the scene of the traffic accident. The pedestrian died at the scene from injuries,» the police said.

Police officers managed to identify the driver. He was detained and taken to Sokuluk District Department of Internal Affairs. The car was placed on impoundment lot. An investigation is underway on the fact of the traffic accident.