Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced

The date of referendum on the draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan has been set. Sources in the Parliament told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the plebiscite will be scheduled, as it was expected earlier, for January 10 — the day of early presidential elections. A month and a half is allotted for public discussion of the new draft Basic Law.

Yesterday, 80 deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.