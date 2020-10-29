17:16
Part of Bishkek temporarily left without electricity

Part of Bishkek was temporarily left without electricity. Severelectro OJSC informed 24.kg news agency that they were finding out the reason.

The company noted that one of the substations was disconnected. «It is not known where the breakdown occurred,» Severelectro OJSC said.

Electric Stations OJSC also answered that they were finding out the reason for the shutdown.

Residents say that most of the city was left without electricity, including the southern microdistricts, as well as Vostok-5, Alamedin-1, Tunguch, TSUM, Philharmonic Hall, the Kyrgyz State Technical University, Yug-2 , Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa.
