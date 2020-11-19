Wanted for 13 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Moscow

A 32-year-old Kyrgyzstani, who has been hiding from investigation for 13 years, was detained in Moscow. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported. Moscow colleagues helped the Kyrgyz police to track down and detain the murder suspect.

«On October 9, 2007, young guys beat a local resident in Kenesh village, Bazar-Korgon district out of hooligan motives. The victim died at the scene of the attack. A criminal case was opened on the murder. The suspect, 32, fled from the investigation and was put on the international wanted list,» the Interior Ministry said.

The wanted person was detained on November 17 with the support of criminal investigation officers and officers of the Department of Internal Affairs of Zelenograd administrative district of Moscow. The detainee was placed in a temporary detention facility. The issue of his extradition to Kyrgyzstan is being resolved. It is noted that he had been staying in the territory of Russia illegally all this time.