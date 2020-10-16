17:43
USD 80.70
EUR 94.46
RUB 1.04
English

Cryptocurrency mining tax to replace three taxes in Kyrgyzstan

A special tax regime is introduced in Kyrgyzstan for entities operating in the field of cryptocurrency mining in accordance with the law dated August 1, 2020. The State Tax Service of the republic reported.

It is determined that cryptocurrency mining is an activity requiring provision of continuous power supply to carry out computing operations using software and hardware that ensure functioning of the ledger of transaction blocks (blockchain) by entering information about transactions between users into the distributed ledger.

Cryptocurrency mining can be accompanied by creation of a virtual asset, which comes into the possession of a person performing the mining as a reward for confirming transactions in the distributed ledger.

«When carrying out this activity, organizations and individual entrepreneurs are obliged to pay cryptocurrency mining tax instead of income tax, VAT on taxable supplies and sales tax. The tax base for cryptocurrency mining is the amount charged for electricity consumed during mining, including VAT and sales tax. The tax rate is set at 15 percent,» the Tax Service stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/169621/
views: 146
Print
Related
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to impose tax on cryptocurrency mining
Mining farm discovered on territory of shopping complex in Osh
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
Kyrgyzstan ready to sell electricity to cryptocurrency miners for 3.3 soms
Kyrgyzstan ready to import electricity for crypto mining farms
Ministry of Economy proposes to introduce taxes on cryptocurrency mining
28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan intends to create cryptocurrency mining territory
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
16 October, Friday
17:24
Extraordinary presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan may be held on January 17 Extraordinary presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan may...
16:39
Cryptocurrency mining tax to replace three taxes in Kyrgyzstan
16:17
Rally in Bishkek: Supporters of Sadyr Japarov do not want to disperse
16:06
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to stay in Kyrgyzstan and receive privileges of ex-president
16:02
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to admit COVID-19 patients only