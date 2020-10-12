Shopping centers in Bishkek start working according to new schedule

Shopping centers in Bishkek resumed their work according to a new schedule. Administrations of the shopping centers told.

Entrepreneurs and boutique owners at the shopping centers of the capital took out their goods on October 6. They feared that the marauders would start looting retail outlets.

Working hours of large shopping centers in the city:

TSUM Aichurek is still open on weekdays from 10.00 to 19.00;

Dordoi Plaza — from 10.00 to 19.30;

Asia Mall — from 10.00 to 20.00;

Vefa Center — from 10.00 to 18.00;

Bishkek Park — from 10.00 to 19.30;

Chynar GUM — from 10.00 to 19.30;

Caravan — from 10.00 to 19.00.

Riots took place in Bishkek after the parliamentary elections. On the night of October 6, the protesters seized the White House and set it on fire. On the same night, the former president Almazbek Atambayev, people under investigation within the case on the events in Koi-Tash village, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, and the former deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzheenbekov were released from prison. In addition, Sadyr Japarov, who had been approved by parliament members as Prime Minister, was released from the prison colony on the same night.