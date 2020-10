Parties that lost the parliamentary elections on October 4 in Kyrgyzstan hold a rally on Ala-Too square in Bishkek.

Four more political organizations joined the protesters — Bir Bol, Ata Meken, Respublika and Zamandash. They came to the protest together with their leaders.

The participants demand cancellation of the voting results, because they believe that the elections were held with gross violations and bribery of voters.

The organizers urge not to succumb to provocations and keep the peace.