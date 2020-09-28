President approves anti-corruption strategy in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree approving the state strategy for combating corruption and elimination of its causes in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2021-2024. Presidential press service reported.

In accordance with the decree, it was decided:

— To approve the state strategy for combating corruption and eliminating its causes in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2021-2024;

— To recommend the Government, in cooperation with the Parliament and relevant state bodies, to develop and adopt regulatory legal acts aimed at implementing the strategy;

— To recommend the Government, the Supreme Court, the General Prosecutor’s Office and other state bodies, as well as local self-government bodies, within two weeks to develop detailed action plans to combat corruption as part of the strategy implementation for the short and medium term;

— To recommend the Government on an ongoing basis to coordinate and monitor the timely and complete implementation of the anti-corruption plans by the involved state bodies and local self-government bodies.