12:05
USD 79.50
EUR 92.65
RUB 1.03
English

President approves anti-corruption strategy in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree approving the state strategy for combating corruption and elimination of its causes in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2021-2024. Presidential press service reported.

In accordance with the decree, it was decided:

— To approve the state strategy for combating corruption and eliminating its causes in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2021-2024;

— To recommend the Government, in cooperation with the Parliament and relevant state bodies, to develop and adopt regulatory legal acts aimed at implementing the strategy;

— To recommend the Government, the Supreme Court, the General Prosecutor’s Office and other state bodies, as well as local self-government bodies, within two weeks to develop detailed action plans to combat corruption as part of the strategy implementation for the short and medium term;

— To recommend the Government on an ongoing basis to coordinate and monitor the timely and complete implementation of the anti-corruption plans by the involved state bodies and local self-government bodies.
link: https://24.kg/english/166585/
views: 108
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses corruption fight with SCNS Chief
Damage from corruption amounts to 13.6 billion soms for 3 years
President calls security agencies to cleanse ranks of corrupt officials
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Uncompromising fight against corruption will be continued
President sums up results of anti-corruption fight at Security Council meeting
Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs Service as the most corrupt
Deputy head of State Information Technologies Committee taken into custody
Founder of Ala-TV company Arthur Khaldarov detained in Bishkek
Financial police detain head of State Directorate of Bishkek-Osh highway
Another criminal case opened on abuse of office at State Communications Agency
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
28 September, Monday
11:25
PM instructs to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstanis injured in crossing collapse PM instructs to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstanis inju...
11:03
President approves anti-corruption strategy in Kyrgyzstan
10:58
Bishkek and Osh determine boundaries of election precincts
10:38
50 citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in pedestrian crossing collapse in Stupino
10:28
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 219 international observers
27 September, Sunday
13:00
American Andrew Wheeler: Nothing beats Naryn’s bozo
26 September, Saturday
15:43
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer