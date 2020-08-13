Interpol detains wanted citizen of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan

A citizen of Turkey, who is wanted by Interpol, was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The 32-year-old man was wanted by Turkish law enforcement agencies on sexual abuse of minors and illegal deprivation of freedom charges. The detainee was taken to the City Police Department of Bishkek for making a procedural decision.

«According to the information received, he committed the crime in 2011. This citizen has been wanted by Interpol since 2020. Interpol employees in the Kyrgyz Republic established the whereabouts of the missing Turkish citizen, who had been wanted since 2010 at the request of Turkey. According to preliminary information, he arrived in Kyrgyzstan in 2005, since then he has lived in different places,» the Interior Ministry said.