Kadamdzhai Antimony Plant declared bankrupt

By the decision of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan, the Kadamdzhai Antimony Plant has been declared bankrupt. The Chairman of the Central Committee of the Mining and Metallurgical Trade Union Eldar Tadzhibaev told.

According to him, by order of the Bankruptcy Department, the liquidation procedure was launched, and Musa Manapbaev was appointed a Special Administrator. A liquidation commission has been created. As of today, the plant has accounts payable to the Social Fund, the Tax Service, Oshelectro OJSC, salaries to employees of 542,125 million soms. There are also accounts receivable in the amount of 292,550 million soms.

«Its employees, headed by the Chairman of the Trade Union Committee Turdakun Shamshiev, demand bankruptcy process, restoration of the enterprise by attracting investors, and to pay off accounts payable already at the expense of new owners, but not through the sale of fixed assets, property, equipment, vehicles, land, premises. Local authorities, the special administrator and the department also hold the opinion,» Eldar Tadzhibaev said.

Chinese investors are interested in the object, as well as Russian companies that have their own resource base. According to Turdakun Shamshiev, in addition to the main production activity for production of antimony, it is possible to set up and launch additional production sites, including production of construction materials, in particular reinforced concrete products.

The Trade Union Committee also demanded at the first stage to provide from 130 to 150 people with jobs.

«During the year it is necessary to bring an average salary to an average in the mining industry, this is about 23,000 soms, fully resume production within three years and increase the staff to 500 people. The Trade Union Committee conducts public control over the observance of the law during bankruptcy process and prevention of theft of the plant. It is no less important to maintain the level of social protection of workers — the activities of the sanatorium-preventorium, social payments and material assistance on various grounds in accordance with the collective agreement,» Eldar Tadzhibaev said.