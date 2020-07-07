Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Chynybai Tursunbekov passes away

The ex-speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Chynybai Tursunbekov, passed away. Parliament representatives told 24.kg news agency.

Chynybai Tursunbekov had bilateral pneumonia. In recent days, the parliament member was in critical condition and was connected to a ventilator.

Zhyldyz Musabekova was also diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. She is in intensive care unit, as well as Baktybek Turusbekov. He is being treated at home.

Earlier, coronavirus was confirmed in the head of the press service of the Parliament, Ibraim Nurakun uulu. He has already recovered. COVID-19 was also confirmed in a member of Kyrgyzstan faction Beishenaly Nurdinov and the leader of Onuguu-Progress Bakyt Torobaev. Ekmat Baibakpaev and Tazabek Ikramov also got infected.

Earlier it was reported that 25 employees of the White House have contracted COVID-19.