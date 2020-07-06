10:34
At least 500 mobile oxygen concentrators delivered to Bishkek

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has purchased 500 mobile oxygen concentrators, which have been delivered by a charter flight from China. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

At the beginning of the week, the Government has allocated 50 million soms for the purchase and delivery of oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters to the country. Negotiations on the purchase of mobile oxygen concentrators were held at the beginning of the week.

«Thanks to the operational work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in China, the mobile concentrators were delivered to the republic in a short time. The first batch of oxygen concentrators (500) arrived, the next batch — other 500 pieces — will be delivered to the country next week,» the statement says.

Oxygen concentrators will be urgently distributed among medical institutions where citizens are treated for coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia. Part of the equipment will be sent to the regions of the country to equip medical institutions deployed to combat COVID-19 and pneumonia.
