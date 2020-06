Oxygen concentrators for patients with COVID-19 were handed over to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center for fight against coronavirus reported.

Effective Management and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases in Kyrgyzstan project, funded by the Swiss government, donated 32 oxygen concentrators for over 2 million soms. The concentrators will be handed over to hospitals in Bishkek, Osh and to the territorial hospitals of Nyryn region.

An oxygen concentrator is a device for oxygen therapy for patients with respiratory system disorders. It is extremely necessary for people having coronavirus infection with complications.