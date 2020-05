Laying of central sewage pipes began in Altyn-Ordo housing estate in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The length of the sewage network will be more than a thousand meters on Altyn-Ordo Street 9.

The work is carried out by Soyuz-ZT contracting company by order of the public-state Capital Construction Department of the capital’s City Hall. They promise to complete the laying by the beginning of July.

The project cost is 2,100,511 soms, funds are provided from the city budget.