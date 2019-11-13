13:16
Bishkek City Administration draws up single map of housing estates

Bishkek City Administration draws up a single map of housing estates in the capital. Press service of the municipality reported.

Work continues on an inventory of land plots throughout the city and creation of a single register of schemes for new microdistricts — housing estates. The corresponding order was given by the Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov.

The day before, a working meeting of the Vice Mayor for Construction and Architecture Ulanbek Azigaliev with residents, employees of city services and structural divisions of the municipality, representatives of the State Register on determination of borders and inventory of land plots in newly built quarters was held in the Pervomaisky district.

Work on streamlining the schemes in Kolmo, Altyn-Beshik, Balban-Taimash microdistricts was completed, and is carried out in Muras-Ordo.

 The city administration added that similar work would take place in all districts according to the approved schedule.
