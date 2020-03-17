18:17
Former Foreign Minister nominated for post of Ambassador to Germany

The Committee of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on International Affairs, Defense and Security approved the former Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the Federal Republic of Germany. The decision was made at today’s meeting.

Deputies unanimously supported him, noting his experience in work as the head of the foreign affairs agency.

Erlan Abdyldaev himself explained his absence in the diplomatic sphere after leaving his post by family affairs.

The former Foreign Minister is 53 years old, he is a graduate of MGIMO, speaks Chinese and English. He is married, has a son and daughter.
