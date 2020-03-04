Markets and Chinese restaurants disinfected in Bishkek

Disinfection is carried out in markets and at catering establishments in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

A meeting on prevention of coronavirus was held at the City Transport Department of the City Hall with participation of employees of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance and the Ministry of Health.

According to Aigul Beishenalieva, the Head Physician of the center, its employees carry out mass disinfection in urban markets.

«Counters, trade outlets selling animal products were additionally cleaned on Alamedin and Osh markets. Ak-Emir market was disinfected according to the plan, Orto-Sai market is next in turn,» the City Hall noted.

In addition, preventive measures were taken at 29 catering points of Chinese cuisine.

Participants of the meeting also reminded employees of the Bishkek Passenger Motor Transport Company, Trolleybus Department and the heads of carrier companies about the necessary measures to prevent coronavirus and other viral diseases in public transport.

«The transport services were instructed to intensify sanitization of buses, trolleybuses and minibuses. Control and dispatch centers work under no timeline, each driver passes a medical examination before working day,» the City Hall stressed.

The City Hall added that wet cleaning is daily carried out in the salons of buses and trolleybuses: the handrails, handles, seats, steering wheels, panels and entrance doors are treated with a disinfectant solution, and the salons are aired at the final stops.