Guaranteed minimum income increased by 100 soms in Kyrgyzstan

The Government of Kyrgyzstan increased the guaranteed minimum income from 900 to 1,000 soms. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The decision will enter into force on December 1, 2019.

The guaranteed minimum income was last time increased in 2016 and remained at the level of 900 soms for several years.

«The guaranteed minimum income increase will contribute to better coverage of children from low-income families with allowances,» the Government said.

The guaranteed minimum income is used to calculate the amount of social assistance to low-income families with children through the system of state benefits, taking into account estimation of a degree of family needs.