10:07
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Guaranteed minimum income increased by 100 soms in Kyrgyzstan

The Government of Kyrgyzstan increased the guaranteed minimum income from 900 to 1,000 soms. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The decision will enter into force on December 1, 2019.

The guaranteed minimum income was last time increased in 2016 and remained at the level of 900 soms for several years.

 «The guaranteed minimum income increase will contribute to better coverage of children from low-income families with allowances,» the Government said.

The guaranteed minimum income is used to calculate the amount of social assistance to low-income families with children through the system of state benefits, taking into account estimation of a degree of family needs.
link:
views: 56
Print
Related
All major purchases of relatives of Kyrgyz officials to be checked
Higher education does not guarantee high incomes in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank transfers 2.1 billion soms to budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2017
Procedure for submitting declaration by Kyrgyz officials to be changed
Budget surplus in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 2.2 billion soms
Average salary of a Kyrgyzstani amounted to 15,000 soms in 2017
Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs earns over 1 million soms in a year
Minister of Finance has neither housing, nor vehicles
National Bank audit: profit decrease by 42.3 percent for year
Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized
State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek
Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences
22 November, Friday
09:59
Mission of the International Monetary Fund arrives in Kyrgyzstan Mission of the International Monetary Fund arrives in K...
09:40
Guaranteed minimum income increased by 100 soms in Kyrgyzstan
09:32
Orphan, who was forced to graze cattle, placed in orphanage
21 November, Thursday
18:03
Bishkek Mayor Aziz Surakmatov owns 11 apartments
17:56
Declarations 2018: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan lives on salary
17:50
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his relatives earn more money in 2018
17:35
Murder in Issyk-Kul region. Police drop search for suspect
17:26
Young Kyrgyzstanis visit Parliament of the country