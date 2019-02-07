All major purchases of relatives of Kyrgyz officials to be checked

A draft law on the check of property of the public officials has been developed in Kyrgyzstan. The Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbaev told today at a press conference.

According to him, the draft law will be submitted for public discussion in the near future.

«In accordance with the draft law, if information about the unreliability of filling in a declaration is received, the declarant’s property will be checked. All purchases made by relatives of civil servants will be checked if their sum is more than 2 million soms. In case of detection of funds on bank accounts, the amount of which will exceed the sum specified in the declaration, a check will also be carried out,» Damir Sagynbaev said.

According to the Secretary of the Security Council, after completion of the declaration campaign, which will be held in 2019, a number of other criminal cases will be initiated, on the basis of which many officials or former officials will be prosecuted.