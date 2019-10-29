President Jeenbekov receives Chairman of Accounts Chamber

The Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan systematically identifies and purges its structure from unscrupulous employees. The Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Ulugbek Maripov told at a meeting with the President.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Chairman of the Accounts Chamber the day before. Ulugbek Maripov told about the results of audit activities for nine months of 2019. The parties discussed measures to improve the domestic audit system.

The head of state noted the need for a gradual transition to thematic audits, moving away from the practice of conducting inspections that are tied to a specific facility. The importance of strengthening control over the efficiency of spending of funds allocated for the social sphere, especially in healthcare, was stressed.

Ulukbek Maripov noted that modern digital technologies of state audit, remote audit methods, international standards of audit activity were being actively introduced.

The Accounts Chamber is working with law enforcement agencies to significantly reduce unreasonable inspections of budget organizations and local governments in the regions.